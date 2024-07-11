Seniors thrash Plus-One student for wearing shoes to school in Kasaragod

Kanhangad: A Plus-One student of a private higher secondary school in Chittari here was beaten up by his seniors for wearing shoes to school. Though the incident happened on Monday, the boy's family filed a case only after the video of the ragging went viral on social media and messaging apps.

It is said the teenager had kept quiet fearing further assault from his seniors. In the footage, a group of senior students is seen slapping the boy on his face, grabbing him by his hair. The footage shows the gang continuously beating the student despite him apologising.