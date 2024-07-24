Malayalam
Missing Kannur man found dead in rubber plantation

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 24, 2024 02:16 PM IST
Rinimon Yesuraj . Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A 35-year-old man who went missing has been found dead in a rubber plantation of St. Cornelius Church at Kolayadu here on Wednesday. The deceased is Rinimon Yesuraj of Thayyil House, a native of Menachodi.

Workers found the decomposed body of a person wearing a raincoat on Wednesday morning and informed the police. The police later identified the deceased as Rinimon, who had been reported missing. It is assumed that Rinimon ended his life by hanging from a tree. The body was found under the branches of a tree that had fallen during heavy rain and strong wind.

A few days ago, police found Rinimon's bike on Menachodi Road. As per the complaint filed with the police,  Rinimon, a truck driver went missing on July 16. The Kannavam police have shifted the body to the hospital for an autopsy.

