Kerala gag order bans scientists from visiting Wayanad disaster sites, sharing views

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has issued a gag order on scientists that prevents them from visiting the disaster site or talking about Wayanad landslides, the worst natural calamity in the history of Kerala.



Tinku Biswal, state relief commissioner and principal secretary, Kerala State Disaster Management has asked the Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology to direct all science and technology institutions in Kerala not to undertake any field visits to Meppadi panchayat, which is notified as a disaster-affected area.

“The scientific community shall be directed to restrain themselves from sharing their opinions and study reports to the media. If any study is to be undertaken in the disaster-affected area, prior permission shall be obtained from Kerala Disaster Management Authority,” the note said.

Tinku Biswal told Onmanorama that the move is in keeping with disaster management protocols. ''Other than rescue and relief personnel, we discourage and wherever possible restrict the movement of others into and from the disaster site,'' she said.

When asked about restricting scientists from sharing studies, she said that various theories and counter-theories are being floated and that should not happen during a disaster. ''They impact the local population. We don't want people to be distracted by theories. It (such discussion) dampens the mood of the population. If at all any study needs to be done, that can be done later,'' said Biswal.

The gag order sits in sharp contrast to the recent comments by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who stressed the state's attempts to uphold the constitutional duty of promoting scientific temper.

The move is closely reminiscent of China when it banned scientists from undertaking disease investigations and sharing findings about the Coronavirus that caused COVID-19.