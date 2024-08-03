Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod until August 4. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm.



The IMD also forecast heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep till August 7. Squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, is expected along the North Kerala coast. Authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to the rough weather.

According to the Met department, the off-shore trough at mean sea level along South Gujarat to Kerala coast persists. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, a low pressure area has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Jharkhand and neighbourhood during next 24 hours.