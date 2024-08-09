'Salute your spirit, but no more materials needed', says Wayanad Collector

Kalpetta: Flooded with relief materials from different parts of the state, Wayanad district administration has appealed to the people not to send any more materials till further notice. On the official Facebook page 'Collector Wayanad', expressing gratitude to the people across the country, the district administration informed the general public to wait till further information for sending relief material to the district.

The response to the call from the state government and the District Collector for supporting the people of landslide-hit zones of Wayanad has been overwhelming. Relief materials ranging from grocery items to electronic goods started flowing to the district.

'' The timely assistance from people all over the part of the nation helped in ensuring a continuous flow of relief material of all kinds to the camps. We are forced to stop the collection process at the centre as we have everything aplenty, '' said Collector D R Meghasree. The District Collector has also urged the good Samaritans to continue their support in future when the rehabilitation process starts for the families.

Relief materials ranging from grocery items to electronic goods started flowing to the district after the landslides displaced thousands. Photo: Special Arrangement.

According to Deputy Collector Anitha Rajan a team of officials has been acting in unison with 100-plus volunteers in receiving, giving receipts, stocking the materials and dispatching to the camps since the calamity struck.

The relief materials have been heaped up in all the classrooms and in the auditorium of St Joseph’s Convent High School, Kalpetta, forcing the district administration to urge people to stop the collection. The material includes clothes, branded shirts and electronic items like power banks and mobile phones.

K J Sunny, director of Koodu Trust from Nilgiris, who has been volunteering at the collection centre said that the centre is an example of systematic stocking of the material and distribution of the relief material to over 40 relief camps.