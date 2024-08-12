Palm-leaf manuscripts at Kanipayyur Sankaran Namboodiripad Memorial Library to be digitised

Thrissur: The centuries-old collection of palm-leaf manuscripts and ancient texts at the Kanipayyur Sankaran Namboodiripad Memorial Library in Thrissur is being digitised to become more accessible to the public. The digitisation is progressing under the National Mission for Manuscripts in collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Kollam.

The collection at the library comprises manuscripts that have been traditionally passed down and received by the Kanipayyur family, known for their expertise in Thachushastra (the science of carpentry) and astrology. The collection includes over 300 palm-leaf manuscripts and about 7,000 ancient texts.

It takes more than three hours to digitise and preserve each manuscript. The library officials hope to complete the process within six months so that future generations and researchers can easily access the manuscripts.