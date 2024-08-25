Organised attack against LDF govt, ready for legal battle: Ranjith on Bengali actor's allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: Director Ranjith has informed the government about his willingness to resign from the post of Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman amid heated criticism over his alleged misbehaviour with Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra. After announcing his resignation on Sunday, he declared that he would legally fight to prove the truth behind the allegations raised by the Bengali actor. Claiming innocence, the 'Ravanaprabhu' director termed the allegations as an organised attack against the LDF government.



Meanwhile, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan told media here on Sunday that the government did not ask the director to tender his resignation. He added that Ranjith himself expressed his willingness to resign from the post. The minister also accused the media of misinterpreting his words on allegations against Ranjith. He declared that the government would take stern action against those involved in crimes against women.

In an audio clip sent to a television channel, Ranjith said he doesn't want to continue in the position as it would adversely impact the reputation of the Left government in the state. The actress recently alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film which he had helmed.

The filmmaker has rejected the Bengali actor's charge and said he was the "real victim" in the case. Ranjith resigned following intense protests against him and the state government in view of the shocking charges. On Sunday morning, BJP activists started a protest march to Ranjith's house in Kozhikode. In the visuals aired on TV channels, the activists were seen clashing with police.