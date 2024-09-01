EP Jayarajan's autobiography to disclose all about his meeting with BJP's Prakash Javadekar

Kannur: After losing LDF convener post, CPM leader EP Jayarajan announced that he would release his autobiography soon. He pointed out that his book would disclose all about his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar and the events followed by the controversial meeting.



“I will open up about everything in my life. Every subject will be explained in detail in my autobiography,” Jayarajan told media.

Though political observers opined that Jayarajan would exit from politics after releasing his autobiography, the CPM leader hinted that he has no such plans now.

According to CPM state secretary M V Govindan, LDF removed Jayarajan from its convener post due to some statements he made during the Lok Sabha polls and his certain limitations in carrying out the front's activities. However, it is alleged that Jayarajan's controversial meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar forced CPM to remove him from the post. Former minister TP Radhakrishnan replaced Jayarajan as LDF convener. Though Jayarajan continues as the CPM central committee member, the party's decision reportedly irked him.

The veteran Marxist leader has reportedly been under fire from the party ever since he had admitted, in April, to meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. Following the revelation by Jayarajan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had cautioned his party colleague to be vigilant in his associations.

Speculation was rife since Saturday morning that Jayarajan had resigned or was removed from the post of LDF convener after he abstained from the CPI(M) state committee meeting and returned to his home in Kannur.

Earlier, the Congress-led UDF opposition used the development to claim that it vindicates their allegation that Jayarajan had links with BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

(with PTI inputs)