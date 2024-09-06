Tourism centres allowed to serve liquor on dry days in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a move to boost the sector in the state, the government has allowed tourism centres to serve liquor on dry days as well. The exemption was introduced to promote more meetings and exhibitions in tourism centres. Event organisers must obtain permission 15 days before the programme.

The CPM state secretariat approved the liquor policy change, which will be discussed in the LDF meeting later this month. However, dry days will not be abolished. The first of every month will continue to be observed as a dry day.