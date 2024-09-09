Missing groom spotted on Coimbatore-bound bus, police collect CCTV visuals | Video

Palakkad: The youth who went missing five days ago after heading to Palakkad to secure funds for his wedding travelled to Coimbatore, according to cops. The police obtained CCTV footage of him boarding a bus to Coimbatore, and an investigation is underway. Vishnujith (30), who is missing, is the son of Saseendran from Kurunthala House, Pallippuram, Mankada. His wedding was scheduled for Sunday.



Vishnu, who left home on Wednesday, never mentioned any financial difficulties to his family. However, his family told the media that he told his friends that he owed money to someone.

What happened?

Vishnujith works at an ice factory in Kanjikode, which is 13 km away from Palakkad. According to his friends, the groom reached Palakkad bus stand at around 8 pm on Wednesday to return home after arranging Rs 1 lakh from his workplace. However, the police investigation revealed the last location from which his phone signal was detected was at Kanjikode. It is suspected that he might have returned to Kanjikode after reaching Palakkad. On Wednesday, he also transferred Rs 10,000 to his sister’s account, suggesting that he had money with him when he went missing.

The family mentioned that Vishnujith had told them he would return soon. He later informed them that he was going to Palakkad to arrange some money for the wedding. At around 8:30 p.m., he called his mother and told her he had received the money and would stay at a relative’s house before returning home the next day. He hasn’t contacted the family since. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful, as his phone was out of range. The family filed a missing person report with the police on Thursday morning.