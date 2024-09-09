Vishnujith borrowed Rs 1 lakh, hinted at financial troubles, says friend

Malappuram: Vishnujith, the groom-to-be who went missing days before his wedding, was reportedly facing financial difficulties, according to his friends.

His friend Sarath told Manorama Online that Vishnujith visited him in Kanjikode to borrow Rs1 lakh for his wedding. The money was handed over at 11.45 am on September 4. Sarath and Vishnujith had previously worked together at an ice factory. Vishnujith only mentioned that the money was for his wedding and assured Sarath that he would return it by September 14. He also hinted at having some financial issues. After taking the money, Vishnujith did not contact him again. Sarath confirmed that he has shared this information with the police.



Meanwhile, Vishnujith’s sister told the media that he had informed his friends about the financial trouble, saying, "There’s a small issue. If I don’t pay, there will be a scene."

Vishnujith (30) is the son of Saseendran from Kurunthala House, Pallippuram, Mankada in Malappuram. His wedding was scheduled for Sunday. The youth, who left for Palakkad from his home on Wednesday to arrange funds, was reported missing on Thursday. On CCTV footage obtained by the police, he was seen boarding a bus to Coimbatore. His family confirmed that the person in the footage is Vishnujith.

When he left home, he was wearing a white shirt and had no bag, but in the CCTV footage, he is seen carrying a bag. Though his uncle resides in Salem, he usually visits the place for family events. Meanwhile, his sister said Vishnujith had transferred over Rs 10,000 to her account for the wedding at 12.45 pm on Wednesday. He had told his friends that he needed to pay someone. The family suspects that there might have been an issue with this individual.