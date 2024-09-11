CM betrayed by trusted aides: PV Anvar levels fresh allegations against Ajith Kumar, P Sasi

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was betrayed by his close confidants - political secretary P Sasi and Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

"P Sasi and Ajith Kumar sat on the intelligence report that detailed the top IPS official's meeting with RSS leaders. The CM was unaware of it," said Anvar at a press conference in Malappuram. “The RSS within the police is creating a difficult situation for the force,” he noted.

The MLA also accused Sasi and Ajith Kumar of disrupting the investigation into the attack on Swami Sandeepananda Giri Ashram. "The DySP who probed into that case was a BJP booth agent in the recent Lok Sabha elections," Anvar said, alleging that the police refused to analyse the call records of the RSS leaders, who were accused in several cases.

Earlier, Anvar alleged that Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar was involved in sabotaging the recent Thrissur Pooram festival. “The festival was destroyed to create a favourable condition for the BJP candidate in Thrissur to secure a win in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Anvar added that Ajith Kumar held multiple meetings with several top RSS leaders, including party general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and spokesperson Ram Madhav.