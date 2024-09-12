Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Final rites of Jenson, fiance of Wayanad landslide survivor Sruthi to be held today evening

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2024 12:27 PM IST
Jenson and Sruthi. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Wayanad

The mortal remains of Jenson, fiance of Wayanad landslide survivor Sruthi who died following a road accident would be brought to Glory’s Auditorium, Andoor near Ambalavayal for the public to pay last respects. Later the body would be taken to his home at Andoor. The final rites of Jenson would be held at the  Nithyasahaya Matha (Our Lady of Perpetual Help) Church at Andoor in the evening. 

Earlier emotional scenes unravelled at the hospital when Sruthi, still recovering from injuries, was brought to  WIMS Medical College Hospital, Meppadi to pay her respects. 

His body was shifted to Taluk Hospital, Sulthan Bathery for conducting post mortem on Thursday morning. The Meppadi police completed the inquest procedures in the morning.

Jenson was the son of Parimalamveettil Jayan and Mary. He has a brother Jaison and a sister Jency. The accident occurred at Vellaramkunnu on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway on Tuesday afternoon.  The van in which Sruthi and Jenson were travelling collided head-on with a  private bus headed towards  Sulthan Bathery from Kozhikode. Nine people were injured in the accident.  

  

 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE