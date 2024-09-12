Final rites of Jenson, fiance of Wayanad landslide survivor Sruthi to be held today evening

The mortal remains of Jenson, fiance of Wayanad landslide survivor Sruthi who died following a road accident would be brought to Glory’s Auditorium, Andoor near Ambalavayal for the public to pay last respects. Later the body would be taken to his home at Andoor. The final rites of Jenson would be held at the Nithyasahaya Matha (Our Lady of Perpetual Help) Church at Andoor in the evening.

Earlier emotional scenes unravelled at the hospital when Sruthi, still recovering from injuries, was brought to WIMS Medical College Hospital, Meppadi to pay her respects.

His body was shifted to Taluk Hospital, Sulthan Bathery for conducting post mortem on Thursday morning. The Meppadi police completed the inquest procedures in the morning.

Jenson was the son of Parimalamveettil Jayan and Mary. He has a brother Jaison and a sister Jency. The accident occurred at Vellaramkunnu on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway on Tuesday afternoon. The van in which Sruthi and Jenson were travelling collided head-on with a private bus headed towards Sulthan Bathery from Kozhikode. Nine people were injured in the accident.