Massive 20-ft pookalam at TVM’s Poozhikunnu sets the stage for Onam

Thiruvananthapuram: Poozhikunnu, a village often dubbed the Sivakasi of Kerala for its firecracker manufacturing units, is once again celebrating the Onam with grand Athapookkalams (flower carpets). The expansive floral arrangements, crafted from an assortment of flowers and leaves on a sprawling platform, have attracted crowds to the village. For the past nine days, the village has been in the grip of a festive frenzy, with celebrations running round the clock without a break.



This magnificent pookalam, organised by the Poozhikunnu Pourasamithi, has been an annual tradition for 37 years. Spanning 20 feet in length and 15 feet in width, it stands out for the effort behind it. While larger pookalams are created elsewhere in the state, what makes the one at Poozhikunnu unique is that it is prepared continuously for ten days on end, with the organisers observing a strict lent. Each day, they spend around Rs 10,000 on flowers sponsored by various organisations and individuals.

Every evening, a group of young men from the village travel to Thovala to purchase fresh flowers, returning by noon the next day. The flowers are then distributed among households, where people begin the meticulous work of arranging them. By midnight, the previous day's pookalam is removed, and preparations for the new one begin with pujas and rituals. As the day approaches, the village comes alive with visitors, eager to witness the breathtaking beauty of the freshly laid athapookalam.

The villagers themselves take pride in preparing the vibrant floral carpets here. Sajeevan, an artist and member of the Poozhikunnu Pourasamithi, has been crafting these intricate designs for over two decades. One side of the platform is adorned with a floral carpet, while the other showcases a floral portrait of a deity chosen by the individual contributing the flowers.

The recent floral arrangement, "Stand with Wayanad," received widespread acclaim. The Athapookkalam, sponsored by the Haritha Karma Sena members of the Nemom ward, also attracted many visitors.

The platform, known as Athathattu, is prepared a week before the festivities begin. It has a base of soil laid with cow dung. The Onam celebrations at the village culminate on Thiruvonam day with various cultural events, including Athapuja, Thumbi Thullal, and many more.