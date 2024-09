Kozhikode: An elderly man was found dead on the veranda of a shop near Vadakara's new bus stand on Tuesday morning. A shawl was found around his neck. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.



The man, reportedly from Kollam district, had been a resident of Vadakara for the past four years. "We haven't identified the person yet. We registered a case following a complaint from ward councillor Prateeshan," said a police official. The police have initiated an inquest procedure.