New family pension in Kerala delivers setback to differently-abled

Thiruvananthapuram: A recent decision by the state government to set an income limit for determining family pension eligibility has left many differently-abled individuals in distress.



An order issued by the Finance Department in July this year has been a major setback for them, as it impacts their eligibility to receive family pensions. Although several differently-abled family pensioners have submitted memorandums raising concerns, the government is yet to act on it.

As per existing rules, children of deceased parents are eligible for family pensions until they turn 25. However, unmarried daughters and differently-abled children can continue receiving the pension beyond 25. In 2021, the government introduced a regulation stating that the annual income of unmarried children from other sources should not exceed Rs 60,000 to qualify for the pension. This income stipulation was extended to differently-abled individuals with a fresh order issued in July this year.

Relatives of these pensioners argue that the monthly cost of managing the physical and mental health challenges of differently-abled individuals itself amounts to thousands of rupees. To secure their future, many parents deposit money in banks under their children's names, and the interest from these deposits is used to cover the medical expenses. There are also some who receive income from sources such as house rent. They complain that denying pensions on this basis is unjust.

Meanwhile, the government is moving to discontinue pensions for several differently-abled individuals following the enforcement of this new order.