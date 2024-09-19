Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan orders Vigilance probe against ADGP Ajithkumar

Finally, after it sat on the desk of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a week, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb's recommendation for a Vigilance probe into allegations of corruption against ADGP (law & order) Ajithkumar was accepted late on Thursday.

A government order sanctioning a Vigilance probe against the ADGP has been issued. Along with the ADGP, the Vigilance will also probe the charges against suspended SP S Sujith Das. The investigation team will be constituted on Friday, September 20.

The State Police Chief had made the recommendation on the basis of a series of charges levelled by LDF's Nilambur MLA P V Anvar. The MLA had said that the ADGP was constructing a huge mansion at a prime location in the capital at a cost that could not be sustained by his known sources of income.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Anvar had also alleged that Ajithkumar had close links with gold smugglers based in Dubai. Further, the ADGP was also accused of accepting Rs 2 crore to settle a case against an online media owner. Anvar had accused SP Sujith Das, too, of being in cahoots with gold smugglers, especially those running a smuggling racket through the Karipur airport in Kozhikode.

Before conducting a full-fledged probe, the Vigilance will first ascertain the veracity of the complaints. Only if this verification throws up a prima facie case of official misconduct would the agency go for a comprehensive probe. The DGP had recommended a Vigilance probe because the allegations came under the purview of the Prevention of Corruption Action.

The list of complaints to be probed:

1) Allegation of cutting/ removing and misappropriation of valuable trees from the camp of DPC, Malappuram.

2) Allegation of accepting bribe in connection with the case registered against Sajan Scaria by M R Ajithkumar IPS.

3) Allegations of misappropriation of seized gold by Ajithkumar, Sujith Das S IPS former DPC, Malappuram and the members of the DANSAF Team, Malappuram.

4) Allegation of construction of palatial house at a cost of crores by M R Ajithkumar.

5) Allegation of misappropriation of wealth by Ajithkumar, Sujith Das and the DANSAF team, Malappuram