Shukoor murder: CBI court dismisses discharge plea; P Jayarajan, TV Rajesh to face trial

Kochi: A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday (CBI) refused to quash the trial proceedings against CPM leaders P Jayarajan and former legislator T V Rajesh in the Ariyil Abdul Shukoor murder case. The court was considering a discharge petition by Jayarajan and Rajesh seeking an exemption from the trial. Both leaders will now face trial in the case. The CBI has charged Jayarajan and Rajesh with conspiracy.

The court's decision was based on the argument submitted by Shukoor's mother, who opposed the discharge petition. Shukoor’s mother, Athikka, pointed out that there is evidence against Jayarajan and Rajesh in connection with the murder, and there are witnesses who confirm their involvement in the conspiracy. She highlighted that the conspiracy was carried out by six accused (accused no: 28 to 33), as documented in the charge sheet.

Her lawyer also informed the court that phone records, witness testimonies, and circumstantial evidence prove Jayarajan and Rajesh's involvement in the crime.

Shukoor, who was also a leader of IUML's student wing - the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), was brutally killed on February 20, 2012, at Ariyil near Pattuvam in the Kannur district. He was allegedly killed by CPM workers at Keezhara, hours after IUML men attacked a convoy of CPM leaders P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh at Taliparamba in Kannur. Jayarajan was the district secretary of the CPM, and Rajesh represented the Kalliasseri Assembly constituency at the time of the incident. The alleged attack had triggered political violence in several parts of Kannur district.

In February 2019, the CBI submitted a charge sheet in connection with the 2012 murder, accusing Jayarajan and Rajesh of conspiracy to commit the crime. Seven individuals were charged with direct involvement in the murder.