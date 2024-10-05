Stop memo no hindrance for Chekadi stud farm, protest intensifies in Wayanad

Pulppalli: Farmers are set to intensify the agitation as the stud farm at Chekadi continues to function inspite of a stop memo issued by the Department of revenue. Concerns rose against the horse race training centre and stud farm at Chekadi after it was cited that wastewater from the stud farm contaminates water sources from the forests, which flow towards the paddy fields. It was also pointed out that digging canals for the purpose of the farm cuts off water supply to paddy fields.



On September 25, the Pulppalli village officer issued a stop memo amid widespread protests from local people, including paddy farmers and members of the tribal community.

Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union, the farm workers’ arm of CPM, took out a protest march to the stud farm on Friday. Addressing the protesters, CPM Pulppalli area committee secretary M S Suresh Babu said that the construction works of the stud-farm has been going on without any clearance from any of the departments.

Acting on media reports, the District Administration and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) sought a report from the revenue officials regarding the massive violations on the paddy field. The agriculture officer also examined the spot and submitted a report to the Sub Collector regarding the conversion of the paddy land and violations in the construction.

“Now it is confirmed that those who had launched the project had all the blessings of the ruling regime. We are unable to move around freely in the village as huge canals have been dug up to drain out water from the paddy field along the borders of the land purchased by the promoters of the project. Our livelihood is under threat as large tracts of paddy land have been converted," said Chandran Chekadi, a tribal farmer. District Collector D R Meghasree was not available for comments.