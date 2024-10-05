BJP Kerala president K Surendran acquitted in Manjeswaram election bribery case

Kasaragod: In a huge relief for BJP State President K Surendran, the Kasaragod Sessions Court on Saturday exonerated him in the Manjeswaram election bribery case.



Surendran and five other accused filed the discharge petition in September 2023, claiming that the case was fabricated with a political motive. Although the verdict was scheduled for the previous day, the court instructed the petitioners to appear in person. The case pertains to a complaint against K Surendran and two BJP leaders in 2021.

It was alleged that they bribed the BSP candidate with cash and a smartphone to withdraw his nomination from the Manjeswaram assembly constituency during the 2021 elections. Surendran was the BJP candidate in Manjeswaram and Konni during the 2021 assembly elections.

The complaint was filed by V V Ramesan, the CPM candidate in Manjeswaram in assembly polls. The police had registered a case based on an order by Kasaragod First Class Magistrate.