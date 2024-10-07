Malayalam
Rape case: SIT to interrogate Siddique today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2024 07:50 AM IST Updated: October 07, 2024 09:04 AM IST
Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will interrogate film actor Siddique today in connection with a rape case. This decision follows Siddique's agreement to appear for questioning, which he emailed to the probe team on Saturday. 

The investigation team will begin the interrogation at 11 am today at the Police Commissioner's office in Thiruvananthapuram, according to Manorama News. The interrogation is likely to continue for the next three to four days.

In August, the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram filed a rape case against Siddique after receiving a complaint from a female actor. The young actor filed her complaint against him following the release of the Hema Committee report. She alleged that Siddique raped her at the Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 28, 2016, after the preview of a film.

On September 24, the Kerala High Court denied Siddique's application for anticipatory bail, emphasising that the seriousness of the allegations necessitated custodial interrogation for a thorough investigation.

Siddique faces charges under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In his plea, he claimed that the complainant has subjected him to a "prolonged campaign of harassment and false accusations since 2019." However, on September 30, the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest.

