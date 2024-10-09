Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly, which witnessed heated debates on Tuesday over the ADGP Ajith Kumar-RSS meeting, tackled another controversial issue on Wednesday as the opposition pushed for an adjournment motion on the ongoing Thrissur Pooram controversy. Minister for Local Self-Governments MB Rajesh acknowledged the opposition’s move as an attempt to create a “smokescreen” but stated that the government was ready for a discussion to expose the opposition’s motives. Minister Rajesh also assured that a comprehensive investigation of the Pooram issue is underway.



Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who moved the motion, alleged that NDA candidate in Thrissur and 'action hero' Suresh Gopi was given access to the Thrissur Pooram venue, a privilege not extended to ministers K Rajan and R Bindu. Gopi arrived at the Devaswom office in an ambulance operated by Seva Bharathi, a Sangh Parivar organisation. "This year's festival was plagued by numerous issues. The government either took it lightly or intentionally disrupted it," Radhakrishnan said while listing the problems faced during the event.

The Kanimangalam Sasthavu ezhunalippu procession was disrupted by private vehicles in Swaraj Round, an area where traffic was usually restricted.

The police placed barricades at Thekke Gopuram to restrict movement. The barricades were later removed at the request of the Cochin Devaswom.

The police treated Thrissur Pooram crowd like a hostile protest march.

Why was a junior officer like Ankit Asokan given the task of managing the Pooram? The Commissioner lacked experience handling such events.

Devaswom members carrying palm leaves and decorative umbrellas for kudamattom were blocked by the police.

The Thiruvambady ezhunalippu procession was hindered due to police barricades, allowing only an elephant to pass through.

Fireworks held at 5 am in the morning due to conflict between the committee members and police.

"By creating a series of issues, the CPM created an environment for NDA candidate Suresh Gopi to emerge as an action hero. This is a clearly planned act," Radhakrishnan said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was expected to play a key role in today’s proceedings, was notably absent from the Assembly. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Vijayan is suffering from a fever and has been advised to rest by doctors. He also missed yesterday's adjournment motion on allegations involving the ADGP-RSS meeting.

Meanwhile, the government is set to introduce a resolution opposing the central government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. The resolution, which will urge the Centre to reconsider its position, is expected to be a key point of discussion in the coming days.

Amid the ongoing controversies, Nilambur MLA PV Anvar made a dramatic appearance in the Assembly. Following his exit from the LDF, Anwar returned to the session wearing a red scarf resembling the DMK flag. He entered alongside MLA KT Jaleel and took his newly allotted seat in the fourth row next to League MLA AKM Ashraf. Anwar’s return was marked by cordial greetings from fellow legislators, including Mankulam Ali, Najeeb Kanthapuram, and P Ubaidulla.

Justice Hema Committee report

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan also reiterated the demand for the release of the Justice Hema Commission report on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. He criticised the government for keeping the report under wraps for four and a half years, calling it a “criminal offence.” Satheesan clarified that Justice Hema had not opposed the report's release but advised adherence to Supreme Court guidelines.

Cultural Minister Saji Cherian defended the delay in releasing the Justice Hema report, stating that the government withheld it at the request of Justice Hema herself. However, Cherian assured that none of the report’s content, which does not affect personal privacy, has been concealed. The government maintains that a careful and lawful approach will be taken in releasing the report.