Fire outbreak at agrasala: Paramekkavu Devaswom demands Crime Branch probe

Paramekkavu Devaswom has called for a Crime Branch investigation into the fire at the temple building (agrasala). G Rajesh, Secretary of Paramekkavu Devaswom, said that the police's FIR does not reflect the actual facts.



According to the FIR, plates in the Southwest room and lamps in the Northwest room were reportedly burnt, but there was no damage to any of these items. “Despite assurances that the forensic team would revisit the site, they haven't returned yet. Media reports have portrayed the incident as being caused by a mouse carrying the lamp wick and placing it on the plate, causing fire,” he said.

Rajesh said that they suspect a conspiracy behind the incident, which occurred during heated debates around the Puram festival controversy. He denied the possibility of a short circuit and alleged that those opposed to the temple committee and the Pooram were behind the fire.

The fire broke out in the building of the Paramekkavu temple on October 6. It is located near the temple, and the fire occurred on its upper floor. The fire and rescue services arrived promptly and doused the fire.