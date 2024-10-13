Kerala govt to consider PSC demand to raise salary from Rs 2 lakh a month

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has agreed to consider the state Public Service Commission's demand to raise the monthly salaries of the panel's chairman and its members.

In a letter to the government, the Commission sought to revise the salary with retrospective effect from 2016. The Pinaayi Vijayan government revealed the details of the letter in the Assembly.

The PSC has sought a revision in line with the changes in salary structure introduced to state judicial officials. Including the chairman, the Commission currently has 19 members. Two more slots have to be filled. While no educational qualification has been fixed, political nominees are generally appointed to the posts. No other state PSC has this many members on board. Higher pension and family medical cover are the biggest draws of the job.

At present, the chairman's basic salary is Rs 76,450 per month. The PSC wants it revised to Rs 2,24,100. Likewise, members' basic pay should be revised to Rs 2,19,000 per month from Rs 70,290. The Commission has also sought a rent allowance of Rs 35,000 (from Rs 10,000) and a travel allowance of Rs 10,000 (from Rs 5,000).

At present, a chairman draws a monthly compensation of Rs 2.26 lakh, while members get Rs 2.23 lakh. If the revision is implemented, these monthly salaries might increase to Rs 3.5 lakh. It is also estimated that Rs 35 crore will be needed to pay salary arrears.