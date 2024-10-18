Divya moves anticipatory bail plea, says attended ADM’s farewell on Collector's invitation

Kannur: A day after Kannur Town police registered a case against former District Panchayat President P P Divya on charges of abetment of suicide of ADM Naveen Babu, she moved an anticipatory bail plea on Friday. The bail plea was submitted at the Principal Sessions Court in Thalassery.

In the plea, Divya stated that Collector Arun K Vijayan invited her to Naveen Babu's farewell function and that she spoke with good intentions.

Meanwhile, a team led by Kannur Town CI Sreejith Kodiyeri recorded the statements of all the staff who were present at the ADM’s farewell function. The authorities also collected documents related to the No Objection Certificate issued to the petrol pump at Chengalayi. It was earlier reported that Divya wasn't invited to the farewell meeting.

Naveen Babu was found dead in his official quarters in Kannur on Tuesday morning, with reports suggesting he took his own life following public humiliation during his farewell event on Monday. Divya had accused Naveen Babu of corruption for allegedly delaying the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for a fuel outlet.

Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan has faced allegations of conspiracy following the suicide of Naveen Babu. Revenue Minister K Rajan said an investigation would be launched if a formal complaint is submitted.