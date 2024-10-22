Didn't invite Divya to Naveen's farewell: Kannur Collector's statement recorded by police

Kannur: Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan stated on Tuesday that he did not invite former District Panchayat President PP Divya to the farewell event for Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu on October 14. The Collector added that he was unsure why Divya claimed in her anticipatory bail plea. He also confirmed that Divya had contacted him by phone prior to the meeting.



The police recorded Collector Arun K Vijayan's statement regarding Naveen Babu's death on Monday evening at his official residence. "I have given my statement to the police at my official residence. However, I cannot reveal the details as they are crucial to the investigation," he said. Arun K Vijayan also added that he maintained extremely cordial relations with the former ADM. In his letter to the deceased's wife and daughters, the Collector conveyed his deep sorrow over the loss.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on October 15. Reports suggest that he died by suicide following public humiliation and allegations of corruption made by the then Kannur District Panchayat President, P P Divya, during his farewell event on Monday. Arun was present at the meeting when Divya, who arrived uninvited, made these remarks.

Divya accused Naveen Babu of delaying the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for an entrepreneur, Prashanthan, who was seeking to open a petrol pump in Chengalayi, Kannur.

Geetha A, Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue, who has been tasked with the departmental investigation into the former Kannur ADM's death, also collected the District Collector's statement at his office on Saturday. According to Manorama News, the Joint Commissioner has concluded that the ADM did not violate any rules while considering the petrol pump case. The findings state that the ADM's procedures regarding issuing the No Objection Certificate (NoC) for the petrol pump were within the legal framework. The report is expected to be submitted to the Revenue Department on Tuesday or Wednesday. Vijayan had also submitted a report to the state government outlining the circumstances that led to Naveen Babu's death; however, the Collector declined to provide further details about the findings of that report.