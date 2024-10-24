Rahul Mamkootathil files nomination after housewarming ceremony, roadshow in Palakkad

Palakkad: UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil and LDF’s Dr P Sarin submitted their nominations to Revenue Divisional Officer S Sreejith on Thursday. Mamkootathil filed his nomination around 12 pm, following a UDF show of strength with a procession from the Palakkad District Congress Committee office.

He was accompanied by Shafi Parambil, PC Vishnunadh, and other prominent Congress leaders. Before submitting the nomination, Mamkootathil held a housewarming ceremony at his new flat in Palakkad.

Meanwhile, Sarin, who recently joined the LDF after leaving Congress, visited the memorial of K Karunakaran on Thursday before filing his nomination. "The people have understood the truth, and I am being welcomed with open arms," Sarin told Manorama News. He also dismissed Nilambur MLA PV Anvar's roadshow held on Wednesday as a paid gimmick.

The bypolls in Palakkad and Chelakkara were triggered by the election victories of Congress MLA Shafi Parambil and CPM MLA K Radhakrishnan, who won the Vadakara and Alathur Lok Sabha seats, respectively. BJP candidate Krishnakumar submitted his nomination in Palakkad on Wednesday.

According to the Election Commission of India, polling for the three constituencies—Palakkad, Chelakkara, and Wayanad—will take place on November 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. The last date for filing nominations is October 25. Scrutiny will take place on October 28, and the last date for withdrawing nominations is October 30.