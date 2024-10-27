Malayalam
Five TVM natives injured in car accident in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 27, 2024 08:13 PM IST
The incident happened at 5:30 PM on Sunday as the group returned from a trip to Munnar. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: Five individuals from Thiruvananthapuram were injured in a car accident on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway near Anaviratty, Adimali. The incident happened at 5.30 pm on Sunday as the group was on their way back from a trip to Munnar.

According to sources, the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn in the backyard of a nearby house, damaging the building.

The house was occupied by highway construction workers, who were fortunately in another room, preventing further casualties. The injured passengers were immediately taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital for treatment.

