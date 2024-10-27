TVM vlogger couple death: Active on social media, kept a low profile in their village

Selvaraj and Priya, the couple who was found dead at their home in Thiruvananthapuram, had an active social media presence but maintained a low profile in their village.

The couple moved to Parassala five years ago. They purchased a plot and built a home at Kinattumukku, said Sudhamony K, Ward Member of Cheruvarakonam.

Neighbours who did not wish to be named said that Selvaraj and Priya mostly kept to themselves. “They avoided interaction and led a secluded life, recalled a neighbour. “I hardly ever saw visitors, except Priya’s mother and their children, who were also quite reserved. Priya’s daughter got married last year; we were invited to the wedding, but even then, we hardly interacted,” the neighbour added.

The couple managed a YouTube channel called “Sellu Family,” amassing over 17,000 subscribers. Their content primarily consisted of lengthy live streams, cooking videos, and daily tasks. The neighbours said that they were unaware of the YouTube channel till now.

“We only learned about their YouTube presence through the media,” the neighbour said. Priya was previously involved in Kudumbashree activities, but she eventually stopped participating. Selvaraj, a mason, also had a few friends and seldom mingled with villagers. Sudhamony said the couple reportedly faced financial difficulties after their daughter’s wedding.

Selvaraj and Priya were found dead at their home on Sunday morning. According to police, Selvaraj was discovered hanging, while Priya's body was found lying on the bed. The bodies are believed to be two days old.