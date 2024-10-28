Ashraf murder case: Four RSS leaders sentenced to life imprisonment

Kannur: The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court on Monday sentenced four Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers to life imprisonment for the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) activist Ashraf. The convicted individuals – Pranu Babu, V Shijil, R V Nideesh, and K Ujesh – were also fined Rs 80,000.

The case involved a total of eight accused. The court acquitted two of them, M R Sreejith and T Bijeesh, while two others had passed away before the trial began. The incident happened on May 19, 2011, when Ashraf was attacked over political enmity. He succumbed to his injuries on May 21 while undergoing treatment at the hospital.