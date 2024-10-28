CM's car, convoy vehicles damaged in a pile-up in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: Five vehicles, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official car, were damaged in a pile-up at Vamanapuram on Monday evening. The accident occurred when the pilot vehicle tried to avoid a collision with a two-wheeler that cut into the convoy's path.

A scooter that entered from the road leading to Attingal came in front of the Chief Minister's convoy. In an attempt to avoid the two-wheeler, the pilot police vehicle applied brakes suddenly. Following this, five vehicles, including the one carrying the Chief Minister, hit each other. After a short while, the Chief Minister's vehicle resumed its journey. The Chief Minister was travelling from Kottayam to the state capital. No one was injured in the accident.