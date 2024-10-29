Kozhikode needs a curator to coordinate art and cultural fests, says Bose Krishnamachary

Kozhikode: The City of Literature must have a permanent curator to coordinate Kozhikode's art and cultural events, President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale Foundation Bose Krishnamachary has opined.

Krishnamachary was in Kozhikode as the scenographer of the Kochi Biennale pavilion, organised by Meitra Hospital, as part of the Malayala Manorama Hortus Arts and Literature Festival. The festival is from November 1 to 3. Talking with Manorama, Krishnamachary shared his excitement over readying the Kochi Biennale's first pavilion in Kozhikode, India's first City of Literature.

How do you view the Kochi Biennale Foundation's foray into Kozhikode?

The Kochi Biennale Foundation views its outreach programmes seriously. It is important to reach more connoisseurs and spectators. The Foundation has many expectations as it sets up its Art Pavilion in Kozhikode.

The Biennale pavilion is on the beach. A literary festival on the beach is a unique experience. Sand art festivals are held in parts of the world. Also, all major global cultural cities have a curator. Kozhikode, too, needs such a curator.

Kozhikode city should also prepare itself while hosting a major art and literature festival like Hortus. A dedicated person is necessary to keep a tab on the schedules of major literature festivals in the city and coordinate the preparations.

The citizens of Kozhikode are majorly art lovers. What is your experience?

Kozhikode has a beautiful mind. The people of Kozhikode have always loved artists. Kozhikode has several singers, in addition to actors, painters, and sculptors.

How challenging was the Art Pavilion?

We took about three months to prepare the Biennale pavilion at Hortus. It is a short period. I think the work should begin a year in advance next time. Many artists won't be able to send their works when they are done in a hurry. Curators PS Jalaja and SN Sujith have a wide circle of friends in the artists' community. Their efforts ensured the works of 44 artists.

Should there be a change in the Keralites' perception of art?

People must come out to art exhibitions in places like Kozhikode. They should inculcate the habit of enjoying artistic works. It is possible only through seeing the works. Another important aspect is to collect the original works of artists. Typically, people across the world are keen on collecting such works. This habit should spread to cities in Kerala like Kozhikode. Only then could artists come up with better works in the future.

