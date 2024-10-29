Naveen Babu's wife demands PP Divya's arrest after rejection of anticipatory bail plea

Kannur: The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former district panchayat president PP Divya, who faces charges of abetment to suicide following the death of ADM K Naveen Babu.

Following the rejection of the bail plea, Naveen Babu's wife Manjusha, who works as the Additional Tehsildar of Konni, said that the police should arrest Divya.

"The person who destroyed our life must be arrested. The police should not protect her," Manjusha said in her first response to the media after Naveen Babu's death.

"The District Collector should have intervened when the official (Divya) spoke at the council meeting. The video recording should have been prevented as well. I'm not sure whether it was preplanned or not. That was part of the investigation," she added. Meanwhile, Naveen Babu's brother Praveen said the family would continue the legal battle if Divya files an appeal.

The court delivered its decision shortly after convening around 11 am. Since the bail is denied, Divya may file a pre-arrest bail petition with the High Court or surrender before the Kannur First Class Magistrate Court. In anticipation, a heightened police presence has been arranged at the magistrate court.

PP Divya, Naveen Babu. Photo: Manorama

Ahead of the court decision, Divya had sought treatment at the Payyannur Cooperative Hospital on Monday due to high blood pressure. She left after half an hour.

Advocate K Vishwan represented Divya in the case, while Advocate K Ajith Kumar appeared for the prosecution and Advocate John S. Ralph represented Naveen Babu's wife, Manjusha. Meanwhile, the special investigation team continues to gather evidence in Naveen Babu’s case, with statements recorded from collectorate staff.