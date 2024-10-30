Kerala High Court appoints five new judges

Kochi: The Kerala High Court appointed five new judges on Wednesday. The appointment orders of Judges P Krishnakumar, K V Jayakumar, S Muralikrishna, Jobin Sebastian, and P V Balakrishnan were sanctioned by India's President Droupadi Murmu. The new judges took their oath of office on Wednesday morning.

P Krishnakumar is the Registrar General of the HC. He hails from Puthenveettil in Vandanam, Alappuzha. He is the son of the late G Parameswara Panicker and Indira Panicker. K V Jayakumar serves as the Vigilance Registrar at the High Court. He is from Maliyekkal House in Kanimangalam, Thrissur, and is the son of the late Haridas Katha and K V Bhageeradhi Thambayi.

S Muralikrishna is currently the District Judge in Kozhikode and is from Navachethana in Kanhagad. He is the son of the late Gangadhara Bhatt and Usha Bhatt. Jobin Sebastian, serving as the District Judiciary Registrar of the High Court, is from Mangalathil House in Neloor, Pala, Kottayam. He is the son of M D Sebastian and Gracy. P V Balakrishnan, a native of Pavaratty in Thrissur, is the Principal District Judge in Thiruvananthapuram. He is the son of retired District Judge Varadaraja Iyer and Paappa.

The Kerala High Court now has a total of 45 judges, just two short of the required 47.