Kozhikode: A female passenger travelling in the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive train fell to death near Moorad railway gate in Payyoli on Friday. The deceased, Jinsy (26), a Chelembra, Malappuram native, was travelling back from Kannur with her parents when the incident occurred.

"Although she was hospitalized, she was soon declared dead," said a police officer from Payyoli station. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.