Malappuram: A man was arrested after he assaulted a KSEB employee who called him on the phone to inform him of pending dues. On Thursday, Zakaria Sadiq (48) of Pallikunnu beat up C Sunil Babu (39) of Kappil, a Wandoor KSEB section office lineman. Sunil was admitted to the Wandoor Taluk Hospital following the assault, while Zakaria was taken into custody on the complaint of the assistant engineer.

There are also reports that Zakaria, a coconut tree climber, reached the section office with a machete and created an atmosphere of terror. The incident happened around 10 am. Sunil called Zakaria to inform him of pending electricity dues after the latter's name was included in the list of those with arrears.

Enraged by the call, Zakaria reached the KSEB office and attacked Sunil Babu, who was on the phone. He even tried to cut Sunil with the machete and threatened to attack other employees. Sunil was injured on the back and neck.