The State government has enlisted estimates required for reconstruction and recovery in 17 sub-sectors in the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment Report (PDNA) prepared following the Wayanad landslide. According to the Executive summary of the PDNA submitted in the High Court by the state government, the total recovery and reconstruction estimate is Rs 2221.033 crore.

The highest share of this estimate is required in housing & settlements sector. The government has estimated total damage loss of Rs 227.37 crore and the total recovery and reconstruction estimate in this sector is Rs 1,113.25 crore.

The report cites that the unit cost of the recovery and reconstruction is higher than that of the damage cost since the latter includes BBB (Build Back Better) features. It is important to note that the existing average total covered areas of the houses in Wayanad are far too high compared to the average Indian housing standards. In addition, housing provisions need to be considered in recovery for 42 Tribal families. Also, since rehabilitation efforts in the same area are not possible, the government has planned to develop two new townships. Therefore, the total reconstruction cost, including land development, is projected to be Rs 1,106.85 crore.

Further, it is essential to ensure strict implementation of disaster resilient design, a provision for capacity building and formulation of a facilitation centre for 2000 households have also been accounted for in the total recovery estimate, the document notes.

Over 1,300 houses were completely destroyed, and nearly 111 cattle sheds require reconstruction, highlighting the need for substantial financial intervention. In addition to housing, the destruction of educational institutions has disrupted the education of over 658 students. The disruption also extends to public health facilities and mental health, with a rising concern regarding the psychological impact on survivors.

The recovery and reconstruction of the social sector are critical not just for physical rebuilding but also for restoring livelihoods, social stability, and overall community well-being. The rehabilitation plan encompasses rebuilding homes with modern safety standards, rebuilding schools and healthcare facilities and introducing mental health interventions, according to the PDNA.

The affected region had a total of 2007 housing units spread across ward nos. 10 (720 buildings), 11 (504 buildings), and 12 (783 buildings), respectively. Out of that, 1,300 are fully damaged, 104 are severely damaged, 603 houses with minor damages, and 111 cattle sheds need reconstruction. Damage cost of Rs 227.37 crores was estimated for fully damaged, severely damaged and minor damaged houses. The damage and loss estimate for roads & bridges has been put at Rs 30.41 crore, and the reconstruction estimate is Rs 267.62 crore.

The report shows that the education of 658 students has been entirely disrupted after two educational institutions, the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS) Vellarmala and the Government Lower Primary School (GLPS) Mundakkai, were destroyed by the landslide. The total damage was estimated to be Rs 9.09 crore. Rebuilding new schools in the long term and allied infrastructure facilities, including virtual, have been incorporated in the reconstruction estimate of Rs 15.975 crore.