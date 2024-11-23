Chelakkara: As the LDF heads toward victory in the Chelakkara assembly bypolls, U R Pradeep, who is contesting for the front, said that the election results confirm that there was no anti-incumbency wave in the state. Pradeep told Manoram News that voters in Chelakkara decided to support the LDF in this election as well.

Former Chelakkara MLA K Radhakrishnan remarked that the LDF's vote share will surpass 10,000 in this seat.

The bypoll was necessitated after Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha this year from the Alathur seat. According to the Election Commission, Pradeep led in all rounds since the counting began at 8 am. As per the trends at 12:15 pm, Pradeep was leading by 11,362 votes, with UDF candidate Ramya Haridas trailing in second place.

CPM activists have already started victory celebrations in Chelakkara.