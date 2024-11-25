Thrissur: A 60-year-old man sustained severe head injuries after being attacked by his son with a machete during an argument at Puthukode, Nenmini, in Guruvayur. The accused, Subhash, was arrested by Guruvayur Police, and a case has been registered.

The incident happened around 10:30 pm on Sunday when Subhash, who was intoxicated, returned home and got into a heated argument with his father, Unnikrishnan. The dispute quickly escalated, leading Subhash to grab a machete and strike his father.

Unnikrishnan was rushed to Guruvayur Taluk Hospital by neighbours. Local residents also disclosed that such altercations between the father and son were a recurring issue, often fuelled by alcohol.