Kerala police recorded Ravi D C's statement on Monday over a complaint filed by CPM leader E P Jayarajan regarding controversies surrounding his autobiography. According to Manorama News, Ravi admitted that DC Books has no formal agreement with Jayarajan despite holding discussions on publication rights.

Kottayam DySP Aneesh K G collected Ravi’s statement at the DySP office under the direction of Kottayam SP Shahul Hameed. The session lasted for around two hours. The SP, who initially planned to submit a preliminary investigation report by November 20, has delayed it due to Ravi's pending statement. With this key step completed, the report is expected to be submitted soon to Director-General of Police (DGP) Shaik Darvesh Saheb. The investigation team also recently recorded Jayarajan’s statement at his residence in Kannur.

The probe stems from Jayarajan’s complaint against DC Books over the publication of excerpts from the autobiography Kattan Chaayayum Parippuvadayum: Life of a Communist. Excerpts of the book were released amid bypolls in Chelakkara and Wayanad, sparking controversy in Kerala’s political circles, as it allegedly criticises the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and the LDF-backed Independent candidate in Palakkad, Dr P Sarin.

In his complaint submitted to the DGP on November 13, Jayarajan dismissed reports about the book's content as "false and misleading," alleging a deliberate attempt to influence the bypolls. He clarified that the manuscript is incomplete and no publishing agreement has been finalised. Jayarajan stated that he had only engaged in preliminary discussions with DC Books and Mathrubhumi, denying approval of any title or cover page for the autobiography. On the same day, DC Books, through a Facebook post, announced a delay in the book’s release, citing production issues.