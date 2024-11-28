Malappuram: The driver of late violinist Balabhaskar, Kuriyedath Manayil Arjun (28), is among 13 individuals booked in connection with the jewellery robbery in Perinthalmanna. Arjun, who was involved in transporting four of the suspects after the robbery, had previously driven the vehicle in the accident that led to Balabhaskar’s death.

According to the police, a gang of nine robbers targeted the owners of KM Jewellery in Perinthalmanna on November 21. They stole around 3 kg of gold ornaments from the owners as they were returning home after closing the shop. Four suspects were arrested in Thrissur on the night of the crime, and additional arrests followed, bringing the total number of those implicated to 13.

During interrogation, the police learned that Arjun had driven the vehicle that transported four of the robbers from Cherpullasery to the residence of another accused, Mithun. The police have since seized two gold bars and a sum of money from Arjun’s house, all part of the stolen gold and proceeds from its sale.

Arjun, who had introduced himself as a family friend of Balabhaskar after the fatal accident in 2018, has a criminal history, including involvement in two similar robbery cases as a driver. He also faces charges related to rash driving and manhandling, among others.

So far, the police have recovered 1.723 kg of gold and Rs 3,279,500. While the jewellery owners reported the theft of 3.2 kg of gold, the accused claimed only 2.5 kg was stolen. The police are still searching for five more suspects, including four directly involved in the robbery and two vehicles connected to the crime.