The state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb has directed the ADGP, Crime Branch to constitute a team to probe the allegation that Minister Saji Cherian made disparaging remarks against the constitution during a public event in 2022. The communication was sent to the ADGP on Thursday. ADGP, Crime Branch will issue proceedings constituting a team for the probe.

The DGP issued the directive based on a recent High Court order. The Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Thiruvalla issued an order in 2023 dropping further investigation. The HC set aside this order and called for a probe by the state Crime Branch. The DGP was directed to immediately pass appropriate orders handing over further investigation of the case to the Crime Branch. It was also directed that the investigation shall be completed without undue delay.

The High Court said in the order that the investigating officer had forwarded the pen drive and compact disc containing the speech of Saji Cherian to the Forensic science laboratory; however, the final report dropping further action against Cherian was filed before receiving the report from the laboratory. Judicial First class magistrate court dismissed the case after observing that though the pen drive and the CD containing the speech had been forwarded to the Forensic laboratory, the investigating officer had recorded the statement of 39 witnesses and came to the conclusion that there was no disrespect shown to the Constitution and the circumstances do not warrant a further investigation.

A Youth Congress march demanding the minister's resignation on Thursday led to a skirmish in Chengannur. Saji Cherian ruled out his resignation, saying he would take legal measures after examining the HC verdict.