Malappuram: The Manjeri Special POCSO court sentenced a man to 141 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter since 2017. Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 7.85 lakh.

As per the case registered in 2021 by the Malappuram Vanitha Police, the accused abused and raped his stepdaughter for four years. The Women's Police Circle Inspector Rasiya Bengalath led the investigation, and the Sub Inspector P V Sindhu submitted the chargesheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manjeri Special Court Judge A M Ashraf sentenced the accused as per sections 376 (3), 354 A(1), 354 A(2) of the IPC, sections 5(1), 6 (1), 5(n), 9(1), 10, 9(m) of the POCSO Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Special Public Prosecutor A Somasundharan appeared for the prosecution. The prosecution produced 12 witnesses and 24 documents.

While out on bail in this case, the accused raped the stepdaughter again, for which he was booked in a separate case in 2022. The trial proceedings of the second case are currently underway.