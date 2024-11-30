A man who was undergoing treatment in Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, after sustaining a head injury in an assault succumbed to wounds here on Saturday. The deceased Biju, 41, a resident of Njavelikonam in Kilimanoor was bludgeoned on his head with a stone by Rajiv, a resident of Kilimanoor during an altercation.

The incident happened on November 17. The police earlier recorded the arrest of Rajiv on charges of attempt to murder, and he was remanded in judicial custody. With the death of Biju, the police registered a case for murder. Rajiv was held by police from a hideout on the night he had assaulted Biju.

According to police, Rajiv and Biju's daughter were in a relationship. The family did not encourage this and Biju's daughter backed out from the relationship. Rajiv however insisted on marrying Biju's daughter and reached his house on November 17.

Rajiv got into a brawl with Biju and hit him on the head with a stone. Biju was taken to Medical College Hospital. The police said that the statement of the doctor who did the post-mortem and who treated Biju will be collected before ascertaining the cause of death.