Pathanamthitta: The principal of SME Nursing College, Chuttippara, was transferred in connection with the death of fourth-year student Ammu Sajeev. The students accused in the case – Aleena Dilip, AT Akshita, and Anjana Madhu – currently out on bail, were suspended from the college. The principal has been moved to a college under the Centre for Professional and Advanced Studies (CPAS) in Seethathode, while the principal there will take over as the head of the Chuttippara college.

Meanwhile, Ammu's father, Sajeev, filed a police complaint against Saji, a teacher in the psychiatry department at Chuttippara college. The complaint alleged that Saji, along with the accused students, subjected Ammu to mental torture over a missing log book.

According to the complaint, Saji conducted an interrogation for over two hours under the guise of counselling, with the three students on one side and Ammu on the other. Following this, Ammu tragically fell to her death from the top of the hostel building.