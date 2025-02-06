Kozhikode: Pantheerankavu Police on Thursday arrested a private bus driver for smoking ganja from his driver seat at the Perumanna bus stand in Kozhikode.

The accused, Faijas (33), was inside the parked bus 'Road King' (KL-57 J-1744) by the police patrolling team from the Pantheerankavu station. The cops confiscated the bus and recommended suspending his driving licence to the motor vehicle department.

The cops patrolling the bus stand saw suspicious activity from the driver. Upon questioning him, they seized a half-smoked blunt.

The Kozhikode city police have increased inspections in bus stands to catch drug use while driving. The police cautioned that violators would face severe penalties, including licence suspension.