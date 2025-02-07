Kollam: The Kerala Budget 2025 has announced significant infrastructure and tourism projects for Kollam district, with a strong focus on connectivity, tourism and IT development. A Rs 1,000 crore allocation has been made for the Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur corridor, a key project aimed at improving regional transport and logistics.

To generate revenue and strengthen IT infrastructure, an IT park will also be developed on Kollam Corporation’s land in collaboration with KINFRA and KIIFB.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal also allotted Rs 5 crore for a food park in the district. An art gallery dedicated to the works of A Ramachandran will also be set up in the district.

To boost tourism, the budget has earmarked Rs 5 crore for the development of Kollam and Cherai beaches. Rs 1 crore has been set aside for the Shasthamkotta tourism project. Additionally, Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the development of Kollam Marina Boat Terminal and Rs 20 crore will be used to establish a maritime museum in the district. An oceanarium and marine park will also be set up in Kollam as part of the government’s tourism expansion plans.