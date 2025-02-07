Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered the government to increase the honorarium paid to pre-primary school teachers and ayahs attached to the Government pre-primary schools appointed by respective Parent Teachers Association (PTA). As per the order, Rs 27,500 should be paid to pre-primary teachers while Rs 22,500 should be given to the ayahs.

The HC issued the order in writ petitions filed by pre-primary school staff of PTA run schools. In their plea, they sought the court to issue orders formulating service conditions including scale of pay in par with the teachers of Government run-pre school. Currently, pre-primary teachers are paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 12,500, while only 7500 is paid to ayahs.

“The Teachers/Ayahs to be paid an honorarium of Rs.27,500/- and Rs.22,500/- respectively, effective from March 2025 onwards, to be disbursed from April 2025. Escalation as above to have retrospective effect from 01.08.2012 and Government to disburse arrears within six months time,” said Justice Harisankar V Menon in the order.

On August 01, 2012, a division bench of the High Court (WA No. 205/2011) observed that the work of pre-primary school teachers was equally noble and demanding as that of primary school teachers, who receive higher salaries. The Court noted the relevance of Pre-Primary education and as an interim measure, directed the government to pay pre-primary teachers a salary of five thousand rupees and ayahs three thousand five hundred rupees until a final decision was made. This honorarium has since been raised to twelve thousand five hundred rupees per month for pre-primary teachers and seven thousand five hundred rupees for ayahs.

(With Live Law inputs)