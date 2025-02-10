Malappuram: A special investigation team on Monday arrested two youths under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after giving her ganja.

The accused are Ajmal (23) from Peringode, Chalissery, and Shabil (22) from Alankode, Changaramkulam. The team led by Tirur DYSP and the Changaramkulam Police made the arrests.

The incident took place on September 2023. Ajmal met the girl, a native of Kozhikode, through Instagram. He later took her to his house in Peringode, where he gave her cannabis, intoxicating her before sexually assaulting her.

His friend Shabil from Alankode also sexually assaulted the girl. After returning home, the girl's unusual behaviour led to her being admitted to a women’s shelter. It was only after two years, during a counselling session, that the girl revealed the details of the assault. Following this, a complaint was filed with Childline, which was later forwarded to the police. The court has remanded the accused for two weeks.