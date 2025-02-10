Thrissur: The Vigilance Department detained six officers on Monday over bribery charges in a raid at a private hotel in Thrissur. Among the detained officials, Sabu M C, the deputy inspector general of the North Central Zone Registration Department, has been arrested for collecting bribes from sub-registrars.

The raid followed allegations that the officers were collecting bribes and consuming alcohol during duty hours under the guise of a monthly conference. After the meeting, DIG Sabu and sub-registrars Rajesh K G, Rajesh K, Jayaprakash M R, Akbar P O, and Rajeesh C R visited the Ashoka Hotel in Thrissur. The Vigilance team arrived just as they were leaving the Ashoka Bar Hotel.

During the inspection, officials recovered Rs 33,050 in unaccounted cash. The detained officers had to undergo medical tests to confirm whether they had consumed alcohol while on duty.